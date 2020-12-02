KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 40°. Winds NNW 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 24°. Winds NNW 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 43°. Winds NNW 20-30 MPH.

Most locations have already reached their high temperatures for Wednesday. Throughout the day today, temperatures will slowly warm back into the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s. Winds will gust out of the north around 30-40 MPH, keeping wind chill values in the 20s and 30s all day long. Wear layers today, and stay warm! A few light snow showers will be possible over extreme northern and northeastern portions of the South Plains. No accumulation is expected. Overnight tonight, winds will remain quite breezy out of the north, gusting upwards of 30 MPH. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 10s to middle 20s, with wind chill values down into the upper single digits to upper teens.

Thursday will be another chilly day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to upper 40s. We will see more sunshine with winds out of the north-northwest around 18-22 MPH. Wind chill values will remain in the 30s for most of the day. Thursday night into Friday morning, lows will dip back down into the teens and 20s, with feel like temperatures dipping into the lower teens.

High temperatures will return to their seasonal averages on Friday, topping out from the lower to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 MPH under a sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will dip back below freezing, falling into the middle 20s to lower 30s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be nice and warm across the South Plains, with high temperatures topping out above average! On Saturday and Sunday, highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows are still expected to bottom out in the middle 20s to middle 30s. Texas Tech has their last home game of the season on Saturday. Be sure to bring a jacket, as temperatures will be in the 50s with winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH out of the northwest.

Next week, a high pressure system will move back into the region, allowing high temperatures to top out above average, in the upper 50s to middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Unfortunately, no precipitation is expected in the near future, with drought conditions continuing to worsen. We will keep you advised.

Have a warm Wednesday!

-Jacob.

