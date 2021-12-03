KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 3, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunshine will return to the forecast today with the chance for record-breaking highs and a strong westerly breeze. The afternoon high will get close to, or even above, 80°.

Tonight: A cold front will slide into the South Plains overnight as a northerly breeze pumps in cold air. Our evening low will get near 38°.

Tomorrow: Cooler highs and mostly sunny skies will make it feel more like the holidays tomorrow, just in time for the Christmas Miracles Parade! The afternoon high will be mild at 38°.

Today will be our warmest day of the week as we have the possibility to break some records with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. A westerly breeze will pick up through the day which will bring more warm air into West Texas before the breeze starts to come in from the north by tonight. We will have a cold front come through overnight which will lead to highs in the lower 60’s for Saturday. We will warm up once more for Sunday, before another cold front comes in by Monday.

We are starting off our Friday fun day with mild temperatures in the mid 40’s and lower 50’s. We will quickly warm up through the afternoon with sunny skies and a westerly breeze. The winds this morning will move 10 to 15 miles per hour and become more aggressive this afternoon moving 15 to 25 miles per hour. A cool off will begin tonight as a cold front starts to slide in to our area.

More seasonal temperatures are on the way tomorrow as a cold front moves through overnight. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60’s during the heat of the day, and if you are going to the Miracles Christmas Parade on 34th Street make sure to bundle up! Marines will be picking up toys for tots on the parade route so grab an extra Christmas gift to give if you do any shopping today or tomorrow!

Highs this afternoon could be record breaking as we get into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Breezy conditions will pick up through our day and warm air will be advected from the west. A cold front will come in overnight which will set us up for a more seasonal Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 60’s. We will warm up once more by Sunday with highs in the lower 70’s before a strong cold front quickly drops temperatures for the start of a new work week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx