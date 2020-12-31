KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 31st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Isolated snow showers. High of 38°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Moderate snow east. Low of 22°. Winds N, 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 47°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties shaded in purple, and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the counties shaded in pink. All warnings and advisories expire by 6 AM tomorrow (01/01) morning.

In true 2020 fashion, it appears we are wrapping up the year on an active note in the weather world. Snow will fall across portions of the South Plains over the next 6-24 hours, resulting in several inches of snow for some! High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the middle 30s to lower 40s across the South Plains today, with the coldest air remaining over the Rolling Plains, which is where snow chances will be greatest. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky. Snow will increase in coverage later on this afternoon, especially after 3 PM.







Again, southeastern portions of the KAMC viewing area have the greatest chance at seeing some snowfall. In Lubbock, we will most likely only see a few flakes, but totals up to 1 inch are possible.

Overnight tonight, lows will range from the middle 10s to the middle 20s, with moderate snow over the eastern South Plains. Snow will continue until sunrise on Friday morning. Travel conditions will become dangerous for some locations through Saturday morning. In Lubbock, icy bridges and overpasses are expected Friday morning.

2021 will start off on a cold note for all, and a snowy note for some. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 30s, with the coldest air remaining over regions that saw accumulating snow. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around West Texas, with winds out of the northwest around 15-20 MPH. A weak disturbance may bring some light snow showers back into the South Plains Friday evening into the overnight hours. No additional accumulation is expected. By Saturday morning, lows are expected to bottom out in the upper 10s to lower 30s.

Conditions will be much calmer this weekend. Highs are forecasted to top out in the middle 50s to lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will primarily be out of the west around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will continue to range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

As we head into next week, high temperatures are expected to warm above their seasonal averages. We will see temperatures top out in the upper 50s to middle 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky from Monday through Wednesday. Morning lows will hover right around freezing. A weak disturbance is expected to move in by mid-week, cooling us off just a few degrees. By next weekend, another disturbance could enter the South Plains, possibly increasing our precipitation chances once again. That system is still a while out, and the forecast will change. We will keep you advised.

Have a happy and healthy 2021!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx