KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 3rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 44°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 23°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 55°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Thursday will be another cold and windy day! Highs are forecasted to top out in the upper 30s to middle 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust upwards of 30 MPH, keeping out wind chill values in the 30s for most of the day today. Overnight tonight, a clear sky will help temperatures cool off quite efficiently. Lows will bottom our from the upper 10s to the upper 20s by Friday morning.

Wind chill values in the upper single digits and teens will make for a bitter cold start to our Friday. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 10-15 MPH throughout the day, as high temperatures return to their seasonal averages. Highs will range from the middle to upper 50s under a sunny sky. If you haven’t put out the yard decorations just yet, the next few days will be perfect for that! By Saturday morning, lows are expected to dip back down into the middle 20s to lower 30s.

This weekend looks nice and warm across the region. Highs will top out around their seasonal averages, if not a few degrees above average. Highs will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. We will see a few more clouds around the region on Saturday, with more sunshine returning by Sunday. As Texas Tech taken on the University of Kansas for their final home game of the season, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a cool breeze. Morning lwos will remain below freezing for both days.

Next week, a ridge of hig pressure is expected to amplify over the region, bringing us above average temperatures and dry conditions. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 60s with abundant sunshine across the region. Morning lows are expected to remain right around freezing.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob

