KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 56°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 28°. Winds N 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Today will be much nicer across the South Plains. High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the middle 50s under a sunny sky. Winds will be much calmer today, blowing from the northwest around 10-15 MPH. Our sky will remain clear across the South Plains after sunset. Later on during the overnight hours, clouds will begin to increase from south to north as a low pressure system tracks closer to the area. Lows will still fall below freezing by Saturday morning, so remember the four P’s!

We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region on Saturday. This will keep our high temperatures a few degrees cooler, ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s. A few showers will be possible over southern portions of the region, mainly across the Permian Basin and Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, clouds will begin to exit the region as lows bottom out in the upper 20s to middle 30s by Sunday morning.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday. More sunshine is expected across the region with winds out of the northwest around 10-15 MPH. Conditions will be quite pleasant across the region, so if you plan on putting up any yard decorations for the holidays, Sunday will be a nice day to do it. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, low temperatures will fall back close to freezing.

Next week, high temperatures will remain above average. It’s not going to be hot by any means, but we will top out about 5-10 degrees above average, with daytime highs ranging from the lower to upper 60s. By Wednesday, some locations will warm into the 70s! Morning lows will remain in the upper 20s to middle 30s, so please bring in those pets and plants that are sensitive to freezing temperatures.

By the middle of next week, winds will begin to shift to the southwest, gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Some blowing dust will be possible. By Thursday, clouds will begin to increase across the region as a cold front moves into our area. Rain chances look like they may increase towards next weekend, but it is still too early to tell. We will keep you advised!

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

