KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 6, 2021

Today: A strong cold front has moved across West Texas this morning bringing in cold air and windy conditions. Highs this afternoon will stay chilly as we get near 47°.

Tonight: Temperatures this evening will drop below freezing but a southerly breeze will pick up overnight. Our evening low will be close to 29°.

Tomorrow: A 20 degree warm up will happen tomorrow bringing back mild conditions with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high for our Tuesday will be 68°.

Winds this morning have been strong as they move 15 to 25 miles per hour with gust up to 55 miles per hour. As the sun comes up the breeze will slowly slack off, but it will affect our temperatures for most of the day. The breeze will start to shift and move in from the south through our afternoon which will set us up for a much warmer day by tomorrow.

