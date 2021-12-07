KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 7, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A chilly start to our Tuesday will be followed by a mild afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Our afternoon high will near 68°.

Tonight: Clouds will start to break up through the overnight hours with chilly conditions on the way for tomorrow morning. The evening low will get close to 35°.

Tomorrow: Mild highs will return tomorrow afternoon after another frigid morning. Partly cloudy skies will stick around with an afternoon high of 72°.

Mostly cloudy skies are sliding into the South Plains this morning and will last through the rest of the day. A westerly breeze will pick up through the afternoon which will bring in warm air. The cloudy skies will battle with the warm air moving in as temperatures try to heat up. The afternoon high will be 20 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Temperatures on tap for our Tuesday will be mild by the afternoon, but his morning is frigid. We are currently in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s, but it feels more like the mid to upper 20’s. It is time to get the winter coat out and bundle up as you head to work and school for the next few mornings. Pro tip: start the car before you need to leave for work so its nice and toasty for our commute!





A 20 degree warm up from yesterday is in the forecast for our afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a mixed bag of highs throughout West Texas because of the cloud cover. If you have more sunshine you’ll be a bit warmer in the lower 70’s, but cloudy areas will stay in the 60’s. Chilly mornings and mild afternoon will stay in the forecast through the rest of the work week.

Starting off our Tuesday morning temperatures are currently in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s, but feeling like the mid to upper 20’s. A quick warm up this afternoon will lead to temperatures getting into the upper 60’s for our highs. Mild conditions will last through the rest of the work week before another strong cold front comes in by the weekend. This will knock highs down into the lower 50’s for our Saturday. Sunday will be our most seasonal day of the week with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

