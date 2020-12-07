KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 67°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 32°. Winds NW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 70°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Our work week is off to a warm and dry start! High temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 60s across the South Plains under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, a few clouds will re-enter the region. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s, with areas on the caprock falling below freezing. Most of the clouds will exit the region by sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm days across our region. Highs will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows are expected to remain in the middle 30s to upper 20s. This time of year, our high temperatures should be in the middle and lower 50s, so we’ll be above average!

Thursday and Friday, the forecast will begin to change across the region. Clouds will increase across the region on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s. By Thursday evening, isolated showers will develop over northwestern portions of the South Plains. Isolated showers will remain possible through Friday, Highs on Friday will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s, with morning lows through the 30s each morning. Rainfall totals will remain below 0.25″ area wide.

This weekend, temperatures will fall back to their seasonal averages, if not slightly below average. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Morning lows will fall back down below freezing, into the middle 20s and lower 30s.

Unfortunately, no significant chances for rainfall exist in our forecast. Drought conditions are expected to worsen across western Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob.

This post was updated at 6:40 AM CDT to add the forecast video.