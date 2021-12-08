KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 8, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Clear skies have started off our morning but we will have partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Our afternoon high will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday as we get close to 71°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will last overnight with a strong southwesterly breeze so we won’t cool off too much. The evening low will be mild as we drop down to 47°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow will be our warmest day of the week but cloudy skies will still stick around. Our afternoon high will be 74°.





Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid 30’s and mid 40’s. We will see a warm up through the rest of the day, but our dewpoints will stay very low. Because of our low dewpoints, heat, and southwesterly breeze picking up through the day, we will have elevated fire danger. Fire danger will happen today, but is also possible for our Thursday and Friday.





Winds this afternoon will start to move in from the southwest which will lead to warm air advection. By 2:30 PM wind speeds will be approximately 10-25 miles per hour across the South Plains. Elevated fire danger will pop up in our northwestern corner by this afternoon and affect Muleshoe, Littlefield, Friona, Clovis, Portales, Dimmitt, Tulia, Morton, and Plainview. A fire danger statement will go into effect from the National Weather Service for these areas today from noon to 6 PM.

With windy conditions continuing through our day it’ll e a good time to grab the allergy medicine on the way out the door! Dust will start picking up with the winds but grass allergens will almost be nonexistent. Juniper will be at the moderate level while ragweed will be moderate. Windy conditions will last through the rest of the work week before a cold front comes in by Saturday.

A chilly start to our hump day will be followed by highs getting into the lower 70’s. Elevated fire danger is likely this afternoon for the northwestern portion of the South Plains. Mild conditions will last through the rest of the work week before another strong cold front comes in by the weekend. This will knock highs down into the lower 50’s for our Saturday. Sunday will be our most seasonal day of the week with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

