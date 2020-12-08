KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 71°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 32°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 73°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

If you like warmer weather, you’re going to enjoy the next few days. High temperatures are forecasted to range between 12-18 degrees above average through the middle of the week. For our Tuesday, a high of 71 has been forecasted for the city of Lubbock. We will see a sunny sky across the South Plains, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Winds will be light out of the north, occasionally gusting upwards of 15-20 MPH. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall back close to freezing, ranging from the upper 20s to upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day out of the next seven. Highs are forecasted to range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15 MPH under a sunny sky. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, lows will range through the 30s.

A low pressure system is expected to track just to the north of the South Plains on Thursday. We will see a mostly sunny sky through the morning and early afternoon hours on Thursday. By Thursday evening, clouds will begin to increase across the region as our low pressure system moves closer. Highs on Thursday will top out from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Late Thursday night into Friday morning, isolated showers will be possible across the entire South Plains. Low temperatures will dip down into the middle 30s to lower 40s.

Temperatures will continue their downward trend on Friday, with high temperatures falling into the upper 40s to middle 50s. Isolated showers will remain possible on Friday, with precipitation totals remaining less than 0.10″. Some locations could see slightly higher amounts. Friday night into Saturday morning, a surge of cold air is expected to move into the South Plains. Some moisture will return with this surge of cold air, possibly bringing some light snow showers over northern portions of the South Plains. As of now, no accumulations or impacts are forecasted. We will keep you advised on this event. Highs on Saturday will fall into the upper 30s to middle 40s.

The second half of the weekend will remain cold, with highs remaining in the 40s. Morning lows will start off from the middle 20s into the middle 30s, with most areas on the caprock falling below freezing. By early next week, it appears temperatures will briefly rebound into the 60s, before falling back into the 50s by mid-week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob

