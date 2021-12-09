KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 9, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions are in the forecast today, but we are starting off our Thursday with mild temperatures. Our afternoon high will get close to 73°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will last overnight with a strong southwesterly breeze so we won’t cool off too much. The evening low will be mild as we drop down to 53°.

Tomorrow: Windy and warm conditions will stay in the forecast for tomorrow with a fire weather watch already issued for the afternoon. The afternoon high will be a few degrees cooler than today at 67°.





Temperatures this morning are starting off nice and mild in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. We will see a warm up through the rest of the day, but our dewpoints will stay very low. Because of our low dewpoints, heat, and southwesterly breeze picking up this afternoon, we will have a chance for some fire weather. Critical fire danger is possible tomorrow as windy conditions become even more aggressive.

The forecast is almost copy and paste of yesterday with windy condition and warm temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 70’s, and just a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies will hold in the heat coming from the westerly breeze and we won’t cool off much overnight. Tomorrow windier conditions will lead to a chance for critical fire danger.

A fire weather watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for tomorrow morning at 11 Am until 6 PM. This is due to the low relative humidity, strong westerly winds, and warm temperatures. This could lead to critical or elevated fire danger by tomorrow. Today there is a chance for elevated fire weather but tomorrow is the day that we are focused on due to the higher chance for critical conditions. A cold front will come in by Friday night which will lead to cooler temperatures and less winds by Saturday.





A mild morning in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s will lead to highs in the lower 70’s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the day and trap the heat coming in from the westerly breeze. The chance for elevated fire danger today is present but tomorrow this could become critical. Winds will be more aggressive for our Friday ahead of a cold front that will lead to a cooler weekend. Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 50’s, before a high pressure system warms us up by Sunday.

