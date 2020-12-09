KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 73°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 30°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Clouds late. High of 75°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Above average temperatures will remain across the South Plains over the next several days. For our Wednesday, highs are expected to warm into the upper 60s and middle 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. We will keep a clear sky around the region tonight with westerly winds around 8-12 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 40s across the region.

Thursday will be another warm day across most of the South Plains. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. In Lubbock, I am forecasting a high of 73 degrees, with a mostly sunny sky during the morning and early afternoon. Later on during the afternoon hours, clouds will begin to increase across the region. A cold front will begin to push into northwestern portions of the South Plains, keeping them a few degrees cooler than the rest of the region. A few showers will be possible to the west of the Highway 87-Interstate 27 corridor. Rainfall totals will remain less than 0.10″. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH, but will eventually shift to the north overnight. Clouds will keep us a few degrees warmer during the nighttime hours, with morning lows on Saturday in the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Friday will be much cooler across the South Plains. High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the lower to middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky. We will have the possibility to see a few showers early Friday morning across eastern portions of the KAMC viewing area, before seeing a lull in the activity by Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, more showers will be possible, especially across northern and western portions of the region. Overnight, lows will dip back down into the upper 20s to middle 30s. Some light snow showers may be possible over northern portions of the South Plains. No snowfall accumulation is expected, and rainfall totals will remain below 0.10″.

On Saturday, high temperatures will struggle to warm into the middle and upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 8-12 MPH. Late Saturday night, on the backside of a low pressure system, we may see some wrap around moisture create some light snow over northern portions of the South Plains. As of right now, light accumulations look possible over northwestern portions of the KAMC viewing area, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Light snow will remain possible into Sunday morning, as lows drop into the middle 20s and lower 30s.

On Sunday, areas that see some light snow will likely only see highs in the middle 30s to lower 40s. No travel impacts are expected at this time, but we will keep you advised. Light snow will come to an end by noon on Sunday. Most locations will stay in the 40s, with more sunshine later in the afternoon. By Monday morning, lows will fall into the middle 20s and lower 30s for most locations, with a few lower 20s across the northern South Plains.

Next week, Highs will return to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine across the region. Precipitation chances will fade away, with morning temperatures remaining in the middle 20s to lower 30s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

