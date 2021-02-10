KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Cloudy & icy. High of 32°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog and freezing drizzle. Low of 24°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Freezing fog and black ice have plagued the South Plains this morning. Numerous accidents and injuries have been reported in Lubbock alone, with even more occurring across the region. Icy conditions will last through the afternoon hours. which is why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 3 PM CDT (pictured below). This includes the city of Lubbock. Dawson, Borden and Scurry counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from now, through 9 AM on Thursday.

High temperatures will likely top out right around freezing in Lubbock, with western locations warming into the middle and upper 50s. Areas to the east of 385 will likely remain below freezing all day long. This will allow for most of the ice to stick around. This evening, icy travel will be expected once again, so please drive with extra caution. Visibility will be reduced, so keep your headlights on low beams. Freezing fog, freezing drizzle and snow flurries will all be possible once again tonight, as low temperatures bottom out from the middle 10s to the lower 30s.

Thursday will start off with freezing fog and old temperatures. Area roadways will be icy, so be prepared for some slick spots on bridges and overpasses. We could see a bit more sunshine across the region tomorrow, but highs will likely stay below freezing to the west of the I-27/ HWY 87 corridor. Lubbock will top out in the middle 30s to lower 40s, and western areas will see a few middle 50s. Winds will be out of the east around 8-12 MPH, helping to keep our moisture content high. Overnight, freezing fog and freezing drizzle will occur once again as low temperatures bottom out from the lower 10s to the upper 20s.

Once temperatures fall below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning, they likely will remain there until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week! Friday and Saturday will both start off with freezing fog and freezing drizzle. Wind chill values will get into the single digits both days, with highs on Friday ranging through the 20s, and highs on Saturday struggling to get out of the teens. Wind chill values by Saturday afternoon will fall into the negative digits. Some light snow may be possible on Saturday, with a few areas seeing upwards of 1 inch of snowfall. Morning lows will be quite cold, bottoming out in the upper single digits to lower 20s both mornings.

Sunday and Monday will likely be the most impactful days out of the next seven. High temperatures will only top out in the 10s and single digits both days, with wind chill values as cold as 20 degrees below zero. Morning temperatures will be in the negative digits for some, with most areas staying in the single digits. On top of the cold, it looks like we will be dealing with some snowfall, too! Models are being very aggressive with this system, showing near 1 foot of snowfall in Lubbock by Monday afternoon. As of right now, were calling for a few inches.





This will keep us cold for quite some time. Temperatures may not return above freezing until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. We will keep you advised.

Have a safe and warm Wednesday.

-Jacob.

