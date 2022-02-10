Today: A weak cold front is sliding through the South Plains this morning and will keep our temperatures just a few degrees cooler than yesterday. sunshine will warm us up through the afternoon as we get near 62°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight with a few passing clouds sliding in. The evening low will drop down to 35°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and warmer air will bring in a beautiful Friday, but we will be a bit breezy ahead of a cold front. The afternoon high will reach 67°.

A weak cold front is making its way across West Texas this morning and will lead to highs just a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday. We will max out this afternoon in the lower 60’s before a high pressure system slides in and brings in more warm air for tomorrow. Friday will be one of our warmest days of the week before a strong cold front brings us back down into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by Saturday.

This morning you’ll want to bundle up as you head out the door because we are starting off just above the freezing mark. Clouds will staying in the forecast through the morning but sunshine will warm us up by the heat of the day. Currently winds are sliding in at about five to fifteen miles per hour and we will continue to have a light breeze through the late morning.

Temperatures this afternoon will start to rise into the lower 60’s as a southwesterly breeze takes over along with sunny skies. We will stay just a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday before a warm up comes in by tomorrow. Highs will max out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for our Friday before a strong cold front knocks our temperatures down by 20 degrees as we start out the weekend.

A northwesterly breeze is keeping our temperatures low this morning but we will start to see a warm up by the afternoon as a southerly breeze slips in. Highs will max out in the lower 60’s with clouds moving out through the morning. We will continue to have a chance for elevated fire weather through our day today, tomorrow, and Saturday. All week long we will have frigid mornings followed by pleasant afternoons. Another cold front will slide in by the weekend and bring us down to the 50’s for our Saturday afternoon.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

