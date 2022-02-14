Today: Happy Valentines Day! It’s going to be a beautiful day with a southwesterly breeze staying pretty calm and sunny skies. Our afternoon high will get near 70°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight with a few passing clouds sliding in. The evening low will drop down to 35°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and warmer air will lead to a warm Tuesday but windy conditions will make things a little more complicated with some fire weather. The afternoon high will get close to 76°.

A cold morning will be followed by a warm afternoon with sunshine and a southwesterly breeze moving in at five to 15 miles per hour. Grab your jacket as you head out the door because we are starting off near freezing but highs will rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Its a great day to get outside and celebrate Valentines Day with the person or people you love.

This morning will be cool but pleasant with a light breeze moving at five to ten miles per hour. This will be the calmest breeze we have until the weekend because winds will quickly pick up by tomorrow. Sustained winds will move anywhere from 20 to 30 miles per hour with wind gust up to 45 miles per hour. This will lead to the chance for fire weather, blowing dust, and a much warmer day with highs in the mid 70’s.





Tomorrow we have a fire weather watch, issued by the National Weather Service, from noon to 8 PM. This is because of the windy conditions, sunny skies, low dewpoints, and critically dry environment. Our southeastern counties have the chance for elevated fire weather while the rest of us will be critical or even near extreme. This will stay the case as we go into Wednesday but we will have a cool down by Thursday afternoon.

We have a beautiful Valentines day ahead with highs in the lower 70’s and sunny skies. A southwesterly breeze will start to slide in at five to 15 miles per hour through the day. Tomorrow will be much warmer and windier with sustained winds moving 20 to 30 miles per hour and wind gust up to 45 miles per hour. This will lead to blowing dust and fire weather. We have a fire weather watched issued for West Texas tomorrow from noon to 8 PM. Winy conditions will last into the middle of the week before a strong cold front moves in by Thursday. This will knock highs into the mid 40’s before more seasonal temperatures come into the forecast by the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx