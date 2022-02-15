Today: Fire weather is going to be our man concern for the next few days as winds start to pick up. Our afternoon high will be warm at 75°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight with a few passing clouds sliding in and windy conditions. The evening low will drop down to 42°.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust and windy conditions will continue into the middle of the week with a cold front on its heels. The afternoon high tomorrow will be near 73°.

After a beautiful Valentines Day, we are going to have windy conditions, warm highs, low dewponts, and fire weather staying in the forecast today and tomorrow. Strong winds will move into the South Plains leading highs to reach the mid to upper 70’s and a red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 AM to 8 PM today. We are likely to have another red flag warning tomorrow as well.

Winds this morning are starting out anywhere from five to fifteen miles per hour, but by the afternoon we will have sustained winds moving 20 to 30 miles per hour. Wind gust will reach up to 45 miles per hour which is leading us to the chance for elevated to near extreme fire weather across West Texas. Blowing dust will also be an issue because it will lower visibility on the roads.





Tomorrow we won’t catch a break from the chance for fire weather as we are likely to have another red flag warning. Conditions will be even windier by tomorrow afternoon with sustained winds closer to 30 to 365 miles per hour. This is because of a cold front that is pushing into the South Plains and leading to higher wind speeds and a little bit of moisture overnight on Wednesday. Winds will stay strong for our Thursday morning, but air will be much colder as it moves in from the North.

Today will be much warmer and windier than yesterday with sustained winds moving 20 to 30 miles per hour and wind gust up to 45 miles per hour. This will lead to blowing dust and fire weather. We have a red flag warning issued for West Texas today from 11 AM to 8 PM. Windy conditions will last into the middle of the week before a strong cold front moves in by Thursday. This will knock highs into the mid 40’s before more seasonal temperatures come into the forecast by the weekend. There is the chance for a few splash and dash showers or even a few snow flurries overnight on Wednesday as the cold front moves in.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx