Today: Fire weather is going to be our main concern for the next couple of days as winds start to pick up. Our afternoon high will be warm at 73°.

Tonight: A few splash and dash showers come into the forecast tonight with flurries moving into our northern counties. The evening low will drop down to 28°.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust and windy conditions will continue into our Thursday with a cold front sliding in. The afternoon high tomorrow will be near 43°, about thirty degrees cooler than today.

After a windy day yesterday, we will still have windy conditions, warm highs, moderate dewpoints, and fire weather staying in the forecast today and tomorrow. Strong winds will move into the South Plains leading highs to reach the lower to mid 70’s and a red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from noon to 7 PM today. The northerly breeze moving in overnight and tomorrow will drop highs into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s by tomorrow.

Winds this morning are starting out anywhere from 5 to f15 miles per hour, but by the afternoon we will have sustained winds moving 15 to 25 miles per hour. Wind gust will reach up to 45 miles per hour, just like they did yesterday at the airport, which is leading us to the chance for elevated to near extreme fire weather across West Texas. Blowing dust will also be an issue because it will likely lower visibility on the roads.

Tonight we will start to have some moisture moving into the South Plains with a few splash and dash showers. As temperatures drop overnight we will have the chance for a few snow flurries in our northern counties. These won’t be affecting your drive for tomorrow morning, but the much cooler temperatures and northerly breeze will.

Today will be just as warm and windy as yesterday with sustained winds moving 15 to 25 miles per hour and wind gust up to 45 miles per hour. This will lead to blowing dust and fire weather. We have a red flag warning issued for West Texas today from noon to 7 PM. There is the chance for a few splash and dash showers or even a few snow flurries overnight as a strong cold front moves in. Windy conditions will last into tomorrow as the breeze moves in from the north all day for our Thursday. This will knock highs into the mid 40’s before more seasonal temperatures come into the forecast by the weekend.

