KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Snow flurries. High of 26°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog. Low of 9°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 29°. Winds N 10-20 MPH.

Icy conditions are expected to continue across the region for the next 36-48 hours. The bulk of our snow is over with, but a few passing snow showers will stick around for our Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the middle 10s to the lower 30s today, with the best chance for some light snow to the north of Highway 62/82.

Up to 1 inch may be possible in those regions, which is why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6 PM. Freezing fog will continue to be an issue along and to the south of Highway 84 through the afternoon. A Freezing Fog Advisory remains in effect until 12 PM there.

Overnight, lows will range from the single digits to the lower teens, with freezing fog returning to the region. This will create a layer of ice across most of the KAMC viewing area by Thursday morning, with widespread travel impacts expected. Please do not be out and about tonight as roadways will be extremely slick. Thursday morning travel is highly discouraged, and should only occur for essential reasons.

High temperatures on Thursday will stay below freezing for most areas under a partly cloudy sky. The sunshine will help melt some of the ice and snow off of area roadways. Overnight, what did melt will likely re-freeze, resulting in more icy spots for Friday morning. Travel won’t be as dangerous then, but the potential still exists for a few icy patches. Just be sure to take it slow!

We will FINALLY warm above freezing Friday afternoon, with high temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Friday night into Saturday morning may be a little slick, as the remaining snow will refreeze with temperatures in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

This weekend into next week will be much warmer, with high temperatures ranging from the lower 50s to the lower 70s. No precipitation is forecasted at this time. Morning lows will remain close to freezing.

Stay safe out there for the next few days! There is light at the end of the tunnel!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley.

