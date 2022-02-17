Today: Blowing dust and windy conditions will continue into our Thursday with a cold front sliding in. The afternoon high will be near 40°, about thirty degrees cooler than yesterday.

Tonight: Clouds will clear out through our day today and allow maximum cooling overnight. The evening low will drop to 20°.

Tomorrow: We will start to warm up as we go through the rest of the week and tomorrow will be sunny and seasonal. Our afternoon high will be about fifteen degrees warmer than today at 58°.

After a windy day yesterday, we will still have windy conditions, but much colder temperatures will last through the day. A strong cold front is moving through this morning with sustained winds moving 25 to 35 miles per hour and gust up to 45 miles per hour. A wind advisory is in effect across the South Plains until noon today.

Temperatures this morning are starting out anywhere from the lower 20’s into the lower 40’s, and we won’t see too much of a warm up through the rest of the day. A strong cold front is moving through this morning until sunrise and a strong northerly breeze is following close behind it. The wind will make it feel like the teens outside until the mid morning with highs feeling just at the freezing mark. Bundle up today as we stay 35 degrees cooler than yesterday.





Highs this afternoon will barely make it into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, but we will feel much cooler due to the winds moving in. This morning it is bitingly cold outside and in comparison to yesterday, it feels like the Arctic. Don’t worry if you don’t like the cold weather because we will start to warm into the upper 50’s by tomorrow with much less wind moving in.

Today will be even windier than yesterday as a strong cold front moves in and keeps us about 35 degrees cooler than yesterday. The northerly breeze will be sustained at 25 to 35 miles per hour and gust will reach 45 miles per hour. We are under a wind advisory this morning until noon and highs will only make it into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. As the clouds clear out through the day we will have maximum amounts of cooling overnight with our Friday morning starting off near 20 degrees. We will start to see highs in the upper 50’s by Friday afternoon with even warmer temperatures on the way for the weekend.

