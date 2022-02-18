Today: A calm and mild day is in the forecast for our Friday which is a big change compared to the winds yesterday. The afternoon high will reach 58°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight and allow maximum cooling. The evening low will drop to 27°.

Tomorrow: We will start to warm up as we go through the weekend and tomorrow will be sunny and seasonal. Our afternoon high will be about five degrees warmer than today at 63°.

After a windy day yesterday, we will have a much calmer breeze coming in from the southwest. Our top wind gust yesterday got up to 50 miles per hour and today sustained winds will be about five to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will start to rise through the afternoon and we will have a seasonal Friday ahead.

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper teens and lower twenties, but we will have highs reaching the upper 50’s by the time your picking up the kids from school. It will be lucky Friday because we won’t be breezy or cold through the rest of the day and a warm up is on the way through the weekend. Winds will start to pick back up by the beginning of next week.

Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 50’s, but warmer conditions are on the way for the weekend. We will still have a cold morning tomorrow starting in the upper 20’s, but the afternoon will be five degrees warmer than today in the lower 60s’. If you are going to the pancake festival tomorrow it is going to be a lovely day! Temperatures by Sunday will be even warmer as we get into the lower 70’s, and the chance for fire weather could potentially return to the forecast as we stay 15 degrees warmer than our typical averages for this time of year.

Highs this afternoon will get into the upper 50’s with a calm southwesterly breeze pushing in warm air all day. The breeze is currently moving in at about five to ten miles per hour and that will stay the case all Friday long. A five degree warm up comes into West Texas by tomorrow and the 70’s return by Sunday and Monday. The chance for fire weather picks up by Presidents day due to the heat and the windy conditions returning. By the middle of next week we have the potential for another winter system moving in and the wind chill making it feel like negative five to negative fifteen degrees by Wednesday morning.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

