KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 60°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 37°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 73°. Winds W 20-30 MPH.

January blew out of here in quite a hurry. As we take a look back at the month, we saw a pretty average month when it came to temperatures. Highs were about 2 degrees below average, with lows about 3 degrees above average. Something we haven’t see in a while is a surplus of moisture! We actually closed out January 0.35″ above average with rainfall! The big takeaways from January were obviously the heavy snow event on January 10th, the heavy rainfall on January 24th, and the widespread 50-60 MPH wind gusts on January 30th.





For the first day of February, high temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Tonight, winds will remain out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH, but will become a bit more southerly after midnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s by Tuesday morning.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be a good 15-25 degrees above average area wide. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 80s each day, with Wednesday being the warmest. The reason for the hike in temperatures is due to downsloping winds coming from the west. As air travels down the leeward side of the Rocky Mountains, it dries out and warms. This will bring wind gusts to near 30 MPH on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a partly cloudy sky expected both days. Morning lows will remain well above average, only dropping into the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Thursday morning, we will wake up to temperatures near 50 degrees for some areas, making it one of the warmest morning’s in the past several months. Clouds will increase on Thursday as our next storm system approaches the South Plains. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s on Thursday, with winds out of the northwest around 18-22 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible late Thursday night, with just a few sprinkles expected area wide. Overnight, into Friday morning, clouds will begin to break with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday through Sunday will be cool across the region. We’ll keep a mostly sunny sky around, with winds out of the northwest around 15-25 MPH. Highs will fall through the 50s, eventually into the lower 40s by Sunday. Morning lows will remain in the lower 20s to lower 30s under a mostly clear sky.

Have a great week, and a happy Monday!

-Jacob.

