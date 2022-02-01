Today: Today will be a typical Winter day across the South Plains before the Arctic blast slides in. Clouds will be increasing through the day as temperatures reach 59°.

Tonight: Cloudy skies come into the forecast this evening as temperatures drop close to our highs for tomorrow. The evening low will get close to 29°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow the Winter storm we have been talking about will bring a wintry mix into our Wednesday morning and create icy conditions. Our afternoon high will be near freezing at 33°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, which will be the warmest morning we will have for the rest of the week. Our highs tomorrow through Friday will sty below the current temperatures, but we will warm up today. Highs this afternoon will get into the upper 50’s, which is typical for this time of year, with increasing clouds. Today is a great day to prepare for the snow by going to the grocery store and getting gas!

A weak cold front will slip into the South Plains today which will lead to highs about ten degrees cooler than yesterday. the real story is the Arctic blast that is creeping behind it, and that will lead to much colder conditions tomorrow. As the Winter storm moves in highs will stay at or below the freezing mark and we will see a wintry mix in the forecast tomorrow morning with more moderate snow on the way by tomorrow night.





We could start to see some snow and ice accumulation on the roads by tomorrow morning as the wintry mix starts to fall with the Winter storm moving in. Temperatures will continue to drop through the rest of the day and thats when the snowfall will begin. Overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday we will have more moderate snowfall and we could see anywhere from an inch to three inches across the South Plains. Some localized places could get up to four inches.

Today will be a typical Winter day across West Texas with highs getting into the upper 50’s by the afternoon. A cold front will slip into the area today ahead of the Arctic blast but it will only drop highs down by ten degrees compared to yesterday. The Winter system that will creep into the South Plains by tomorrow is expected to bring in anywhere from a dusting to about four inches of snowfall accumulation. As the snowfall becomes more moderate it will stick to the roads and icy conditions are possible. Along with this the wind chill in the morning on Thursday and Friday will feel like negative five to negative 15 degrees. By the weekend we will start to see a bit of a warm up as we get into the 40’s.

