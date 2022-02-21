Today: Mostly cloudy skies will last through our Monday, but windy conditions will pick up through the afternoon. Our afternoon high will be just a few degrees cooler than yesterday at 72°.

Tonight: Clouds will start to decrease through the evening with temperatures dropping overnight. The evening low will be mild at 40°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine comes into the forecast for our day tomorrow with temperatures just a few degrees cooler, ahead of an Arctic blast that will drop temperatures by hump day. The afternoon high will reach 68°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid 30’s and mid 40’s but we are going to see a warm up through the afternoon. Winds are currently moving in fro the southwest at five to 15 miles per hour, but they will become even stronger through the day. Sustained winds by the afternoon will move in at 20 to 30 miles per hour and gust up to 45 miles per hour. We will have a wind advisory go into effect in our central and northwestern counties from noon to 7 PM.

Fire weather moves into West Texas throughout the day as winds become stronger. We will have a chance for elevated fire weather in our southern counties and critical to near extreme fire weather in our central and northern counties. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for most of the South Plains from 11 AM to 8 PM. This is because we are critically dry, have low relative humidity, and heat will pick up through the rest of the day.

Highs this afternoon will make it into the lower 70’s because of the strong west southwesterly breeze pushing in warm air. One of the reasons we will stay just a few degrees cooler than yesterday is because of the cloudy skies that will continue to move in through the rest of the afternoon. This will be our warmest day for the next seven because an Arctic blast will slide in by tomorrow and drop our temperatures down below freezing by Wednesday.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid 30’s to the mid 40’s, but we will start to warm into the lower 70’s through the afternoon. A Red Flag Warning and a Wind Advisory will go into effect this afternoon and last into this evening. This is because of a strong west southwesterly breeze that will move in 20 to 30 miles per hour and gust up to 45 miles per hour. Temperatures will slowly drop by tomorrow as a Arctic blast moves in through the afternoon. This will lead to highs on Wednesday staying below freezing and the wind chill for the morning making it feel like negative five to negative 15 degrees. A small chance for a wintry mix comes into the forecast by Thursday morning. We will slowly warm up as we get closer to the weekend.

