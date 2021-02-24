KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 57°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds late. Low of 28°. Winds E 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 41°. Winds NE 20-30 MPH.

High temperatures on our Wednesday will be about 20 degrees colder than what they were on Tuesday. Highs will range from the lower 50s across the northern South Plains, to the lower 60s across the northern Permian Basin. Winds will calm throughout the day, remaining out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Tonight, lows will drop to freezing, as clouds increase across the entire area by Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be one of the coldest day out of the next seven. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated rain showers will be possible to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. Rainfall totals in that region could be as high as 0.10″-0.20″. A few snowflakes may come into the mix, but no impacts will occur due to wintry precipitation across the South Plains. Winds will be out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH. Overnight, those showers will begin to exit the region. Our sky will begin to clear, and temperatures will bottom out in the middle 20s to lower 30s by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will be much warmer across the region. Highs will range through the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-25 MPH for both days. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 40s Friday night into Saturday morning.

On Sunday, a cold front will begin to enter the KAMC viewing area from the north. Winds will initially be out of the southeast, helping more moisture to return to the region. By the afternoon, winds will likely shift to the north, occasionally gusting upwards of 35 MPH. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s. Overnight, an area of light rain and light snow will move through the region. Right now, no significant impacts are anticipated with this system. Precipitation will be very light, with liquid totals less than 0.10″ area wide. No matter what you may see on social media, know that a winter storm IS NOT expected to impact the South Plains this weekend into early next week.

By Monday, highs will be back in the upper 30s to middle 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Any rain or snow showers will come to an end by noon. On Tuesday, highs are forecasted to be back into the 60s. Stay tuned to the KAMC Storm Team. We will keep you advised!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

