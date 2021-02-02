KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 74°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 44°. Winds W 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 79°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, calling for 6 more weeks of winter! This will not be the case for the South Plains, as spring-like temperatures are expected over the next several days. High temperatures for our Tuesday will top out in the upper 60s to middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH. Get out and enjoy the day! Tonight, above average temperatures are expected to hang around, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

Wednesday will be even warmer across the region, with high temperatures topping out from the lower 70s to the lower 80s! We will see a partly to mostly sunny sky, with wind gusts out of the west up to 30 MPH. Enjoy the warmer air, because it will come to an end this weekend. Overnight into Thursday morning, low temperatures will remain well above average, bottoming out from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be the last ‘above average’ day for the South Plains during the forecast period. Highs will range through the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. A cold front will push through the area from north to south throughout the day, shifting our winds to the north. Gusts will approach 40 MPH at times, so some patchy dust will be possible. Don’t panic; it will not be anything near what we saw this past weekend. Overnight low temperatures will fall below freezing, ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

Highs will wall through the 50s this weekend, eventually ending up in the middle and upper 40s on Sunday. Morning low temperatures will range from the middle 10s to the lower 30s, with the coldest morning expected to be on Sunday. Early next week, we will briefly warm on on Monday. Highs will approach 60 degrees. By Tuesday, another cold front will move into the region, dropping highs back below average. We will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Get out and enjoy the sunshine.

-Jacob.

