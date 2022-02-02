Today: The Winter storm we’ve been talking about all week is approaching us today with snowfall coming in. Our afternoon high will stay below freezing at 30°.

Tonight: Widespread snowfall will come across West Texas tonight and last into tomorrow morning. The evening low will be frigid as we drop to 10°.

Tomorrow: The wind chill in the morning will feel like -5 to -15 degrees as snow continues to fall. Our afternoon high will be frosty as we only reach 20°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 30’s and into the mid 20’s and sadly, this will be our warmest part of the day. We will continue to cool off as this Winter storm slides in and snowfall begins. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter weather advisory for the South Plains from noon today until 6 PM tomorrow due to the freezing rain, snowfall, wind chill, and temperatures staying below freezing for the next three days.

Winds and moistures are already scooting into West Texas this morning but the chance for precipitation will start around lunch time. We will first have freezing rain popping up in our southeastern counties and some snowfall in our northwestern counties. These two systems will merge together by this evening and that’s when more snowfall will come across most of the area and the Hub City will start to see some snow by dinner time.





The models are finally starting to agree with each other as we see anywhere from one to three inches of accumulation expected from the GFS and NAM models. These models are both agreeing that Snyder will be getting even more snow with anywhere from four to six inches. Some areas across West Texas will be get more or less than one to three inches, but currently that is the amount most places will see. There is the chance for some ice on the roads as well, but this is mostly a snow and wind event.





The Winter storm system that we have been talking about all week is slipping into the South Plains this morning and will lead to freezing rain in our southern counties by lunchtime. The rest of us will start to see some snow by dinner time and through the evening with more moderate snowfall overnight and into our Thursday morning. We could see anywhere from one to three inches of accumulation with some places getting closer to four to six inches. The wind chill is another huge factor to this system and as temperatures continue to drop overnight tomorrow and Friday morning it will feel more like negative five to negative 15 degrees outside. This is the time to bundle up and think of warmth not fashion. This could delay or cancel travel plans through the next three days, but we will be warming by the weekend. A high pressure system will start to slide in by the end of the week which will warm us into the mid 40’s and lower 50’s by Saturday and Sunday.

