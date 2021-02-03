KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 80°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 44°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: More sunshine. High of 58°. Winds NW 25-35 MPH.

Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy across the South Plains today! I am forecasting daytime highs to top out in the middle 70s to lower 80s across the entire KAMC viewing area for our Wednesday. Winds will be out of the west, gusting upwards of 40 MPH at times. These westerly winds are responsible for the warmer air. We will see a partly cloudy sky for most of the day. Tonight, the above average trend will continue. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15 MPH. By Thursday morning, lows will only fall into the lower 40s to middle 50s.

Throughout the day on Thursday, a cold front will completely push through the South Plains. This will create quite a contrast in temperatures across the region. Northern locations will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, whereas portions of the Rolling Plains and Permian Basin will peak in the lower to middle 60s! In Lubbock, highs will top out in the middle 50s. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front, gusting up to 40 MPH at times. Patchy blowing dust will be possible. Temperatures will be significantly colder Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows bottoming out in the middle 20s to middle 30s.

From Friday through Sunday, high temperatures will vary from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. The coolest day will likely be Saturday. We will see a sunny sky each day, with winds shifting from the north on Saturday, to the south by Sunday. Gusts will approach 30 MPH each day. Morning lows will remain chilly, ranging from the middle 20s to the upper 30s.

Next week, a strong arctic front will move into the South Plains. Monday will be a few degrees below average, with highs in the middle and lower 50s. Our cold front will arrive Monday night into Tuesday, dropping morning lows on Tuesday into the 10s and 20s. This will also cause high temperatures to dip into the 30s and 40s on Tuesday, with wind chill values likely in the teens all day long. As of right now, no precipitation is expected any time over the next seven days. We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Get out and enjoy the warmer air.

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx