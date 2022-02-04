Today: The Winter storm we’ve been talking about all week is finally making its exit out of the South Plains. It is still bone-chilling this morning but sunshine will warm us up to 40° by the afternoon.

Tonight: Tonight the clouds will start to clear out but that will lead to even more of a cool down overnight. The evening low will be frigid as we drop to 13°.

Tomorrow: The icy conditions will start to subside by tomorrow morning due to melting this afternoon. We will have a warm up for our Saturday with an afternoon high getting close to 49°.

Another wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for today until 9 AM. This is because we are feeling like zero to negative 15 degrees out this morning; just like yesterday. The roads are even more slippery today due to ice and snow accumulation yesterday afternoon. Try not to drive this morning if you can, but if you must make sure to drive very slowly and be aware of the chance for black ice.

Temperatures this morning are in the single digits and lower teens. It is feeling even cooler because of the Arctic air that is still being pumped into West Texas. Currently it feels like zero degrees in Plains and negative 12 in Plainview, with everyone else somewhere in between. Most places will feel lie the negatives until the sun comes up, but we will start to see temperatures rising through the afternoon.





This afternoon we will finally have temperatures rising above the freezing mark which means melting will start to take place. The roads are still icy this morning, so drive with caution, but they should be much more drivable by tomorrow. This afternoon we will max out in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, but we will still feel like we 32 degrees. This weekend we will be warmer as a high pressure system moves in and bring warm and dry air.

The Winter storm system that we have been talking about all week has finally made its exit out of the Lone Star State. We will stat to see snow and ice melting by this afternoon as we max out in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, however it is still frosty this morning.. The wind chill is another concern making it feel like zero to negative 15 degrees outside this morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 9 AM today but we will start to warm up with the sunshine through the rest of the day. A high pressure system will start to slide in by this afternoon and warm us into the mid 40’s and lower 50’s by Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx