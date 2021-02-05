KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 60°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 32°. Winds SW/NW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 59°. Winds NW 25-35 MPH.

Friday and Saturday will be a copy and paste type of forecast. Highs will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s each day under a sunny sky. Winds will increase across the region on Sunday, with gusts out of the north upwards of 40 MPH. Patchy blowing dust will be possible. Morning lows on Saturday will be a few degrees warmer, bottoming out from the upper 20s to the lower 40s.

Sunday will be the warmest out of the next seven, with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s across the region. We will keep a sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, lows will fall into the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Monday will be our last warm day across the region, with high temperatures ranging through the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, the first strong surge of cold air will arrive in the South Plains, dropping lows into the 10s and 20s by Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, arctic air will move into the region, and it is expected to stick around through next weekend. Highs will range from the 20s to the 40s Tuesday through Sunday, and morning lows will range from the single digits to the lower 20s. Towards the end of next week, some isolated snow showers will be possible. We aren’t forecasting any accumulations as of yet, but be sure to stay tuned into the KAMC Storm Team. We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx