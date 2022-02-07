Today: A mild afternoon is in the forecast for our Monday after a chilly start to the day. Temperatures will max out near 55° as a weak cold front comes through this morning.

Tonight: Tonight a few clouds will start to come into the forecast but we will stay mostly clear with a westerly breeze starting to pick up. The evening low will drop down to 25°.

Tomorrow: A quick warm up is in the forecast for tomorrow with a southwesterly breeze bringing in much warmer air. Mostly sunny skies will start to warm us up as we reach 66°.

Across the Lone Star State we are seeing clear conditions with a few clouds closer to Houston. This is allowing much colder temperatures this morning but the sunshine will warm us up through the afternoon. Temperatures are currently in the upper teens and lower 20’s, but its feeling more like the single digits and lower teens. A weak cold front is coming through the rest of our Monday but that won’t stop us from getting into the mid 50’s by the heat of the day.





As you get the kiddos ready for school you will want to make sure they are dressed warm because we will stay in the lower 20’s for the next couple of hours. However, we aren’t as cold as last week and you’ll want to put them in layers because much more pleasant conditions comes into the forecast by the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 50’s by the heat of the day, but tomorrow will be even warmer!

This afternoon we will continue to have a calm breeze moving in from the northwest that will push in some cold air. This will lead to a bit of a bite in the air, but overall a very nice day. Tomorrow will be much windier as we see a shift in the speed and direction of the breeze. Winds will start to move in from the west tonight and from the southwest by tomorrow afternoon. As the winds become more aggressive they will slide in at about 15 to 25 miles per our, but it will bring much warmer air into West Texas. This will lead to highs about ten degrees warmer than today.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid 50’s across the South Plains after a chilly morning. A weak cold front is slipping into the area this morning adding a bit of a chill to the air, but the sunshine will still warm us up by the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will be ten degrees warmer than today as a strong southwesterly breeze brings in windy conditions and warm air. All week long we will have frigid mornings followed by pleasant afternoons. Another weak cold front will slide in by the weekend.

Shelby Mac

