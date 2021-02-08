KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 72°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog. Low of 32°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 64°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Good Monday morning South Plains! I hope you enjoyed the warmer air this weekend, because a big cool down is headed our way. Highs today will range from the middle 40s over northeastern zones, to the middle 70s over southwestern areas. Winds will shift to the west later in the day, resulting in an increased risk for fire weather over the western third of the KAMC viewing area. Overnight, temperatures will fall back below freezing along and to the west of the I-27/Hwy 87 corridor. Some freezing fog will also be possible in this region, so watch out for some patchy black ice for your Tuesday morning commute!

Tuesday will be the last ‘warm’ day we see for a while. High temperatures will once again range from the lower 40s to the middle and upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Another round of elevated fire weather will exist over the western third of the region. By Wednesday morning, lows will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

Temperatures will fall Wednesday and Thursday, going from the 50s in Lubbock on Wednesday, to the 40s on Thursday. Eastern zones will range from the 30s to the 40s, and western zones will range from the 40s to the 60s. Winds will become more easterly both days, with a mostly cloudy sky hanging around the region. Morning temperatures will fall from the middle 20s and 30s on Wednesday, to the middle 10s and 20s on Thursday.

Friday into the weekend is when we expect the coldest air from the arctic intrusion to arrive in the South Plains. Highs will range from the middle 30s to the upper 10s each day, with wind chill values in the negative digits at times. Morning lows will range from the 20s to the single digits, with a few negative digits remaining possible. This will be the coldest air we have experienced in the South Plains since 2011. Record low temperatures will be in jeopardy. Please remember the four p’s; your pets, plants, pipes and people! As of right now, a few snow showers do look possible, with only minor accumulations expected. We will keep you advised.

Stay safe, and stay warm South Plains!

-Jacob.

