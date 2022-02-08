Today: Sunny skies will start to warm us up through the afternoon with a southwesterly breeze. Our afternoon high will get to 66° which is ten degrees warmer than yesterday.

Tonight: Clouds will start to build into the forecast by dinner time and temperatures will drop slowly once the sun goes down. The evening low will reach 26°.

Tomorrow: A weak cold front will creep into West Texas by tomorrow morning with a calm northerly breeze bringing in cooler air. Our afternoon high will be a few degrees cooler than today at 62°.





Temperatures for our treat yourself Tuesday are starting off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. We will start to warm up with sunny skies as we go into our afternoon, but our dewpoints will stay low all day long. This will lead to the chance for some elevated fire weather through the rest of our day because we are so critically dry.

Winds this morning are already moving in at about five to ten miles per hour from the southwest. This will lead to a quick warm up through the rest of the day and winds becoming more aggressive through the afternoon. Even though we had some moisture move across West Texas last week in the form of snowfall, we are still in a severe drought across the Hub City and an extreme drought in our eastern counties. This is also a factor in the elevated fire weather risk we have today due to being so critically dry.

This afternoon the heat will start to pick up as we get temperatures rising into the mid 60’s across most of the South Plains. Clouds will start to slip into the area by the heat of the day which will limit the warming that happens in our northern counties. Our southern counties will get the brunt force of the breeze and the sunshine and could even warm up into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Temperatures today will be ten degrees warmer than yesterday as a strong southwesterly breeze brings in windy conditions and warm air. Highs will max out in the mid 60’s with clouds creeping in by dinner time. We will start to see another switch in the winds by tonight as a northerly breeze brings in cooler air and we will have highs dropping by a couple of degrees by tomorrow. All week long we will have frigid mornings followed by pleasant afternoons. Another weak cold front will slide in by the weekend.

