KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 54°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog. Low of 32°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Good Tuesday morning South Plains! We are dealing with some dense fog across the region this morning. With temperatures well below freezing, we could see some patchy black ice, due to freezing fog, on bridges and overpasses across the South Plains. Remember the 5-5-5 rule, and drive with your headlights on low-beam.

Today will really be a battle of two seasons across the KAMC viewing area. A stationary front will bisect the region along the I-27/ HWY 87 corridor. High temperatures for our Tuesday will range from the middle 30s to the middle 70s. Eastern zones will be the coldest, with western areas being the warmest! Winds will also vary across the region. Western zones will have winds out of the west, and eastern zones will have winds out of the southeast. Overnight tonight, patchy freezing fog will be possible for the eastern half of the region, with lows ranging from the 40s out west, to the lower 20s out east.

The temperature gradient will remain the same for Wednesday, with high temperatures varying from the 30s out east, to the lower 70s out west. In Lubbock, we’ll top out in the middle 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Once again, western zones will have winds out of the west, and eastern zones will have winds out of the southeast. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a weak disturbance could bring some light freezing drizzle to areas east of I-27/ HWY 87. Lows will range from the middle 10s to the lower 30s.

High temperatures will fall below average area-wide on Thursday, with high temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the upper 20s. Eastern areas will have the possibility to see freezing drizzle through noon, before drying up during the afternoon. We’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky around all day. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Icy conditions will be possible Thursday morning to the east of the I-27/ HWY 87 corridor, mainly over the Rolling Plains. Overnight, low temperatures will bottom out in the lower 10s to middle 20s.

Friday is when the beginning of the Polar Vortex really begins to impact the South Plains. Highs will range from the upper 10s to the middle 30s under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 15-20 MPH, so wind-chill values will range from the lower 10s to the middle 30s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper single digits to the lower 20s.

Temperatures will continue to nosedive on Saturday, with highs ranging from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. We will keep a cloudy sky around, with some areas of patchy freezing drizzle. By the afternoon hours on Saturday, the strongest surge of arctic air will move into the KAMC viewing area. Wind chill values will fall below zero by the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will shift to the north, gusting upwards of 20-30 MPH. Overnight lows will be the coldest they have been in nearly a decade. By Sunday morning, low temperatures will range from near zero, to the lower 10s. Wind chill values will be as low as -20 degrees.

Sunday morning will be the coldest morning across the South Plains in several years. Lows will range from a few degrees below zero, to the upper single digits. Wind chill values will be nearly 20 degrees below zero at times. Highs on Sunday will only top out in the upper single digits to upper 10s, with periods of freezing drizzle. This will create a sheet of ice on area bridges and roadways, so travel is expected to be dangerous this weekend. Sunday night into Monday morning, we could see a transition over to all snowfall. The exact type of precipitation is still uncertain at this point, but the possibility of wintry precipitation exists from Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

This arctic outbreak will be potentially deadly for our most vulnerable populations such as the homeless. Be sure to remember the 4 p’s this week. Bring in any plants or pets that are sensitive to these types of temperatures. Wrap any exposed pipes, because this type of cold will cause them to burst. Also leave your indoor faucets dripping to keep them from freezing. Check on your people! Make sure your family, neighbors and friends have an adequate source of heat. With wind chill values as cold as what is expected on Sunday morning, frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes for some areas. Please take this cold seriously!

Have a great day, and a warm rest of your week!

-Jacob.

