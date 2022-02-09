Today: Sunny skies will start to warm us up through the afternoon with a southwesterly breeze moving in. Our afternoon high will get to 64°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight with a few passing clouds sliding in. The evening low will drop down to the freezing mark, 32°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies creep into West Texas by tomorrow with temperatures dropping by a couple of degrees. Our afternoon high will max out near 61°.

Winds this morning are adding a chill to the air as the breeze slides in from the northwest at about five to fifteen miles per hour. Through the afternoon we will see the breeze shift and move in from the south, which will warm us up quickly by the heat of the day. Overall the wind will stay similar to yesterday and highs will be a few degrees cooler.

Temperatures this afternoon will start to rise into the lower to mid 60’s and stay just a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Sunshine will quickly bring in some warmth making it a lovely afternoon, but you’ll still want to grab a jacket this morning as we start off below freezing. The rest of the work week we will be in the 60’s, before a cold front slides in by Saturday and brings back the lower 50’s.

The chance for fire weather continues through out our day as winds move in, temperatures rise, and dewpoints stay low. The same type of conditions will stay in the forecast for tomorrow but more critical fire weather is a possibility by Friday as a stronger breeze moves in along with temperatures rising into the upper 60’s.

A northwesterly breeze is keeping our temperatures low this morning but we will start to see a warm up by the afternoon as a southerly breeze slips in. Highs will max out in the mid to upper 60’s with clouds creeping in through the overnight hours. We will continue to have a chance for elevated fire weather through our Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for things to become more critical by Friday. All week long we will have frigid mornings followed by pleasant afternoons. Another cold front will slide in by the weekend and bring us down to the 50’s for our Saturday afternoon.

