KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 10th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Temperatures this morning are very chilly so bundle up for your commute to work, but we will have a seasonal afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will warm us up to 53° for our afternoon high.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with frigid conditions sticking around. Our evening low will drop down to 28°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrows forecast will be copy and paste of today as we get into the mid 50’s with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high may be one or two degrees warmer at 54°.

Another work week is upon us and we are having a very chilly morning. Make sure to grab your hat, scarf, and jacket as you head out the door because temperatures are in the teens and lower 20’s. This will stay the case as we go through each morning this week, but a more seasonal afternoon is in the forecast today. We will slowly see a warm up each day through the end of the work week.

Temperatures by lunchtime will still stay mild as we get into the mid top upper 40’s. You may still need your jacket for your lunch plans and we will continue to see a few high, thin, cloud coming through the South Plains. Sunshine will warm us up as we go through the rest of the day .

Getting the kids on the bus for school is always a pain, but this morning it will be extremely cold so make sure to bundle them up! Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 20’s through AM, but as the sunrises we will start to warm up. By the afternoon highs will be in the lower 50’s which is typical for this time of year. Similar conditions were in the forecast yesterday and will stay that way for tomorrow.

Temperatures today will be seasonal across most of the South Plains with highs in the lower to mid 50’s. Mostly sunny skies will last through the day with a few thin, high clouds moving through. Tomorrow will be almost copy and paste of today but we will have a few more clouds sliding into West Texas. A high pressure system will make its way into our area by Wednesday as we warm into the lower 60’s. Our warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday before a cold front comes through just in time to cool off our Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be much cooler in the mid 40’s and lower 50’s.

