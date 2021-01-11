KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Few clouds. High of 38°. Winds W 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog. Low of 18°. Winds W 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 44°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

I hope you’ve all enjoyed the snow across the South Plains so far! It looks like it will be with us for the next day or two. High temperatures on our Monday will range from the middle 30s to lower 40s across the region. Areas with a heavier snowpack will see cooler temperatures. Winds will be light out of the west around 8-12 MPH. Overnight tonight, we could see some patchy freezing fog develop. If we do see this, it will create a new coating of black ice on area bridges and overpasses. Low temperatures will plunge into the 10s.

Snow will continue to melt throughout the week, with highs returning to the 50s for all locations by Wednesday. Most of the snow should be gone by Wednesday evening. Morning lows will remain in the 10s and 20s, which could lead to a few slick spots. We will see more sunshine across the region, really aiding in the melt of our snowpack.

This weekend, we’re keeping our eye on a storm system that will cool our high temperatures back into the 40s by Sunday. Some light precipitation is possible on Sunday, but it’s still far too early to discuss details. We will keep you advised!

Have a safe and wonderful week!

-Jacob.

