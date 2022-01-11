KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Clouds will slide out of the South Plains through our morning with a southwesterly breeze picking up through the afternoon. Sunshine will warm us up to 56° for our afternoon high.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will last overnight with frigid conditions sticking around. Our evening low will drop down to 27°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer than today due to a high pressure system moving in and bringing the heat. Our afternoon high will reach 63°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid 20’s and into the mid 30’s. Make sure to grab your jacket on your way out the door for work or school! Even though its still cold outside, we are a bit warmer to start off our Tuesday compared to yesterday. This will stay the case through the day with highs getting into the mid to upper 50’s.





A southwesterly breeze will start to pick up through our afternoon warming us up and bringing in the chance for some elevated fire weather. This is the reason we will be just a few degrees warmer than yesterday. The breeze will become calmer by tonight but continue to bring warm air into west Texas overnight. This will lead to warmer highs tomorrow.





It’s treat yourself Tuesday and if you want to participate by grabbing some tacos for lunch or dinner, be my guest! Temperatures by lunchtime will be in the lower 50’s with the southwesterly breeze starting to gain strength. By tonight we will be even warmer in the mid to upper 50’s with a stronger breeze. Clouds will return to the South Plains by this evening which will trap some of the heat for our overnight hours and lead to a warmer day tomorrow. A high pressure system will creep into the area as well leading to warm and dry conditions for the rest of the work week.

Temperatures this morning are starting off just a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and that will stay the trend through the afternoon. A southwesterly breeze will move in bringing in the chance for some elevated fire weather through the afternoon. Highs will get into the mid to upper 50’s with sunny skies through the majority of the day as they move out this morning. A high pressure system will make its way into our area by tomorrow as we warm into the lower 60’s. Our warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday before a cold front comes through just in time to cool off our Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be much cooler in the mid 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx