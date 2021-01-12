KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 38°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog. Low of 18°. Winds W 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 54°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

As of Tuesday morning, most of the South Plains still had a decent amount of snow on the ground. Snow will continue to melt throughout the day, as temperatures climb into the upper 30s to middle 40s under a sunny sky. Westerly winds will be light, but they will aid in melting the snow. Overnight tonight, patchy fog is expected to develop once again. This, in addition to the refreezing of remaining snow, will result in some patches of black ice Wednesday morning. Morning lows will range from the middle 10s to the middle 20s.

Highs on Wednesday will top out in the 50s area-wide under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be a little stronger out of the west, gusting over 25 MPH at times. The remaining snow on Wednesday should completely melt by Wednesday night. A cold front will move through the South Plains Wednesday into Thursday, shifting winds back to the northeast. Morning temperatures on Thursday will start off in the middle 10s to middle 20s.

This cold front will be dry, but it will keep us right around average for the remainder of the work-week. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s through the weekend, with passing clouds possible each day. Winds will be light and variable each day, with gusts upwards of 25 MPH. Morning lows will remain below freezing, from the upper 10s to the lower 30s.

Early next week, models are hinting at the possibility of some light precipitation sometime from Sunday night through Tuesday morning. As of right now, precipitation amounts look light, with maybe a few snow showers in the mix. No accumulating snow is expected in the South Plains as of now. We will continue to monitor the forecast, and we’ll keep you advised.

Have a warm Tuesday! Stay safe out there!

-Jacob.

