KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 12th, 2022

Today: Sunny skies and a westerly breeze will warm us up by about ten degrees compared to yesterday. Our afternoon high will reach 64°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with frigid conditions sticking around. Our evening low will drop down to 29°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer than today due to a high pressure system moving in and bringing the heat. Our afternoon high will reach 68°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid 20’s but its feeling like the teens and lower 20’s. We will start to warm up through the rest of the day with highs in the lower to mid 60’s. A high pressure system will slide in by tomorrow which will lead to even warmer highs before a cold front comes in by the weekend knocking highs down into the mid 40’s for our Saturday.

Seasonal temperatures come into the forecast by lunchtime as we get into the mid to upper 50’s. This is similar to our highs from yesterday, but we will continue to warm up for our Wednesday. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 60’s with sunny skies and a calm westerly breeze bringing in warm air. For the rest of the work week we will continue to warm up before a cold front creeps in by Saturday.

Grab a hot coffee and a jacket as you head out the door this morning because we are having a chilly start to our Wednesday. You’ll want to wear the layers today as we warm up by the afternoon to be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 60’s with sunny skies. Overall it will be a quiet and calm weather day with a slight breeze moving in from the west.

Temperatures this morning are starting off just a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and that will stay the trend through the afternoon. A westerly breeze will bring in some warm air which will lead to highs in the lower to mid 60’s along with sunny skies. A high pressure system will make its way into our area by tomorrow as we warm into the upper 60’s. Our warmest days of the week will be tomorrow and Friday before a cold front comes through just in time to cool off our Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be much cooler in the mid 40’s and lower 60’s.

