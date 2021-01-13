KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 48°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 27°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 49°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Lubbock woke up on Wednesday morning with 3 inches of snow still on the ground. This snow has been slow to melt, and it looks like we will still see some by sunset this evening. Areas that still have snow on the ground will likely only top out in the middle 40s this afternoon, with other areas seeing highs in the middle 50s. We will see a sunny sky, with westerly winds around 15-20 MPH. These winds will help to melt snow a little faster today compared to yesterday. Overnight, a cold front will move through the region. Lows will range through the 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front, occasionally gusting upwards of 30 MPH.

I expect any remaining snow to melt on Thursday for the majority of the South Plains. Some locations that saw over 8 inches could see it linger into Friday. Highs will be a little cooler on Thursday due to the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at times, gusting upwards of 35 MPH. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the area. Overnight, lows will be quite cold once again, ranging from the middle 10s to the middle 20s.

Friday through Sunday, we will see another cold front move through western Texas. Unfortunately, we will not see any precipitation with this system, but we will see our cooler temperatures hang around. Highs will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Morning lows will continue to range through the 20s and lower 30s.

Early next week, models are supporting the idea of a storm system moving through the South Plains. As of right now, some minor precipitation accumulations could be possible. Highs will fall back into the middle 40s under a cloudy sky by Tuesday, with possibly a light wintry mix. As of right now, no accumulating snowfall is expected. We will continue to monitor the forecast as this event draws closer, and we will keep you advised.

Have a warm and safe Wednesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx