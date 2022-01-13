KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 13th, 2022

Today: Sunny skies and a calm breeze will warm us up just a few degrees more than yesterday. Our afternoon high will be near 70°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with frigid conditions coming back around. Our evening low will drop down to 35°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures tomorrow will still stay about 15 degrees above average with windy conditions and the chance for fire weather. The afternoon high will be close to 70° once again.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s but we will start to warm up through the rest of the day with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A calm northwesterly breeze will make today one of the most pleasant days of the week because we will be warm with mild conditions. The sunshine and heat will last into tomorrow as well, but much breezier conditions are in the forecast for our Friday.

A very calm breeze will last through our Thursday moving in at about five to ten miles per hour, but tomorrow will be much breezier. Winds will quickly pick up in the afternoon and move 20 to 30 miles per hour. This is because a strong cold front will come through by tomorrow night and lead to much cooler highs for our Saturday. We all need to try and not get blown away for our Friday night plans!

Because of the breezy conditions and warm temperatures we will have a fire weather watch tomorrow from 11 AM to 6 PM. This has been issued by the National Weather Service because we have the chance for critical fire danger. The watch expires by dinner time because we will quickly cool off once the sun goes down even though the windy conditions will stick around.

Temperatures this morning are starting off just a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and that will stay the trend through the afternoon. A northwesterly breeze will bring in some warm air which will lead to highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s along with sunny skies. Our warmest days of the week are inn the forecast for today and tomorrow before a cold front comes through just in time to cool off our Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be much cooler in the lower to mid 40’s and lower 60’s. Much more seasonal highs come into the forecast by the middle of next week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx