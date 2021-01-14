KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Few clouds. High of 49°. Winds N 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 22°. Winds NW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 48°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

A windy west Texas day is in store for the KAMC viewing area, with the strongest winds being over northeastern portions of the South Plains. Wind gusts are expected to approach 50 MPH for some locations, which is why a wind advisory has been issued for the shaded regions below until 6 PM this evening.

A cold front is to blame for today’s strong winds. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s across the region, with the warmer conditions over the Rolling Plains. Tonight, winds will calm under a mostly clear sky. Lows will bottom out from the upper 10s to the lower 30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be another chilly day with high temperatures slightly below average. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s under a sunny sky. Northeastern portions of the South Plains will see wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH once again. An elevated risk for fire weather will exist on Friday, mainly to the east of the I-27/HWY-87 corridor. Overnight, lows will fall into the middle 20s.

This weekend, a cold front is expected to move into the region. It will not bring any rainfall with it, but it will keep our high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Next week, a stronger storm system has the possibility of bringing some more precipitation to southern portions of the KAMC viewing area. Right now, rain totals look light, and temperatures are expected to cool down below average once again. We will keep you advised.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

-Jacob.

