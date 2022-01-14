KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 14th, 2022

Today: Temperatures tomorrow will still stay about 15 degrees above average with windy conditions and the chance for fire weather. The afternoon high will be close to 70° once again.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will last overnight with frigid conditions coming back around and winds slowing down. Our evening low will drop down to 29°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler after a ton of cool air slides in with a strong cold front today. The afternoon high will be very chilly as we near 46°.

Wins this morning are moving in from the southwest at only five to ten miles per hour. You’ll still need your sweater with temperatures currently in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, but we will warm up through the day and become breezier. Highs will be similar to yesterday in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s, but windy conditions will make it feel cooler outside.

Winds will move in from the southwest through our morning, but a shift in the winds will happen through the afternoon as cold air starts getting pumped into the South Plains. Sustained winds will be moving in from the north by the afternoon at 20 to 30 miles per hour. Winds will gust up to 50 miles per hour and if you have travel plans, flights may be delayed or cancelled. Wind speeds won’t slack off until Saturday night at dinner time so you’ll need to hold on to your hats, and keep holding on for the next 36 hours.

A red flag warning has been issued by the national weather service from noon to 6 PM because of low relative humidity, windy conditions, and warm temperatures. This could lead to critical fire danger through the day but as the sun goes down, the warning will expire. Through the afternoon we will have a wind advisory from 1 PM to 3PM because of the sustained winds staying so strong for over an hour. The winds will pump cold air into West Texas and bring much cooler highs for tomorrow.





Temperatures this morning are starting off just a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A red flag warning has been issued for our area from noon until 6 PM along with a wind advisory from 1 PM to 3 PM. This is because much windier conditions will pick up through our Friday as a strong cold front slides into West Texas. Sustained winds will be moving in at 20 to 30 miles per hour through the afternoon and gusting up to 50 miles per hour. Temperatures tomorrow will be maxing out in the mid 40’s and the breezy conditions will stick around until dinner time. Sunday will be one of our coldest mornings all week before highs get into the upper 60’s.

