KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 50°. Winds NW 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 24°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 53°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Winds will be a bit breezy for our Friday, but thankfully not as strong as what we say on Thursday. Northeastern portions of the KAMC viewing area are under a Wind Advisory until 4 PM CDT. In these areas (shaded regions below), wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH are possible.

Highs will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Friday, with northwesterly winds around 18-22 MPH. Northeastern zones could see gusts upwards of 50 MPH. We will see a mostly sunny sky with some patchy blowing dust. Tonight, we’ll see a clear sky with calming winds across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Clouds will begin to build back in by sunrise of Saturday, as lows dip into the upper 10s to lower 30s.

This weekend will be pretty close to average for all of the KAMC viewing area. Highs will range from the lower to middle 50s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will mainly be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Morning lows will remain well below freezing, ranging throughout the 20s.

If you have Martin Luther King Jr. Day off, you’re in for a treat. On Monday, highs will be about 8-12 degrees above average, topping out in the middle 60s across the entire region. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Get out and enjoy the day if you can! By Monday night, a strong cold front will enter the South Plains. This will shift our winds to the northwest, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the coldest out of the next seven, with highs in the middle 40s. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds gusting upwards of 30-40 MPH out of the northeast. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 20s area-wide.

Rain chances will increase on Wednesday and Thursday, with the heaviest rain falling over southern portions of the South Plains, into the Rolling Plains and Permian Basin. Some models suggest that by Friday evening, some locations could see upwards of 1 inch of rainfall! Highs will return to the middle 50s, with morning lows in the 30s. As of right now, no wintry precipitation is anticipated. We will keep you advised!

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

