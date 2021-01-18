KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 58°. Winds N 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 35°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 45°. Winds NE 20-30 MPH.

Our week will start off with some mild and windy conditions for most locations across the KAMC viewing area. High temperatures will top out in the middle 50s to lower 60s for most locations. Areas to the north of Highway 70 will be a bit cooler, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s. A cold front will move into northern zones this afternoon, keeping them a few degrees colder. Winds will be out of the north today, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH.

Overnight tonight, a cold front will continue to push through the South Plains. We’ll call for an increasingly cloudy sky, as low temperatures fall near freezing by Tuesday morning for areas on the caprock. The Rolling Plains will range from the lower to middle 30s. Winds will remain quite breezy, gusting out of the northeast around 30 MPH.

Tuesday will be the coldest day out of the next seven. Highs will only top out from the lower 40s to lower 50s across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Winds will remain breezy out of the northeast, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH. This will make it feel like the 30s for most of the day on Tuesday. We will see a mostly cloudy sky across all of the area, but unfortunately, we’re not expecting any rainfall. Tuesday night into Wednesday will remain cloudy and cold, as lows bottom out near freezing.

Wednesday through Saturday will feel a bit more like spring instead of winter. Highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will see a return of moisture to the South Plains, with a chance for rain on each day. As of right now, the models are doing an awful job with this approaching storm system.

We do not know how much rainfall each town will receive, but the pattern shows that heavier totals will fall over southeastern portions of the KAMC viewing area, and lighter amounts will fall over northwestern zones. No wintry weather is anticipated at this time. We will keep an eye on the models, and hopefully have a better consensus later on this week. We will keep you advised!

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob.

