KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 19th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High of 45°. Winds NE 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low of 33°. Winds NE/SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 53°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Clouds will hang around throughout the day on Tuesday, making for a mostly cloudy day. Highs will top out in the middle 40s to lower 50s, as winds gust from the northeast upwards of 30 MPH. This give us feel like temperatures in the 30s for most of the day. Be sure to bundle up and stay warm! Later on this evening, a few showers will be possible over southern portions of the KAMC viewing area, mainly to the south of Highway 62/82. Tonight, showers will increase from south to north as lows fall into the upper 20s to lower 40s. No wintry weather is expected at this time.

Highs on Wednesday will be a bit warmer, returning to the middle and lower 50s. Isolated to scattered showers will remain possible throughout the daytime hours, with southwesterly winds around 15-20 MPH. The heaviest rain will fall over southeastern portions of the South Plains, into the Rolling Plains and Permian Basin. Most of the activity will end around sunset. Overnight, temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday will be the warmest day out of the next seven. Highs will top out in the middle 60s to lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm, will return to the area Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15 MPH. The best chance for rainfall will remain over southeastern portions of the area once again. Lubbock may pick up 0.10″ of rainfall between Tuesday morning and Friday morning. Unfortunately, not much more is expected for the Hub City. Lows will dip into the lower 30s to lower 40s by Friday morning.

Temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s from Friday through Monday. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday, and once again Sunday night into Monday. Again, the best chances for rainfall will be over southeastern portions of the South Plains, where an additional 0.25″ could be possible. In Lubbock, an additional 0.10″ will be possible, but not much more than that is expected. Morning lows will remain well above average, ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

-Jacob.

