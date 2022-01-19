KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 19th, 2022

Today: A strong cold front is moving through today and will cause windy conditions and clouds moving in. Our afternoon high will be much cooler than yesterday at 46°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will last overnight with frigid conditions coming back around and winds sticking around. Our evening low will drop down to 19°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler after a ton of cold air slides in with a strong cold front today. The afternoon high will be very chilly as we near 31° and have the chance for a few snow flurries.

Yesterday we had an unseasonably warm day with highs in the lower 70’s, but today will be about 25 degrees cooler. A strong cold front will slide into the South Plains through our mid-morning and lead to windier conditions through the afternoon. Clear skies will last through the majority of the day but by dinner time we will have mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be even cooler with clouds sticking around and the breeze lasting through our morning.

Winds will become much stronger through the rest of the day so you may want to hold your hats through the afternoon! Through the mid-morning winds will start to shift and move in from the northeast and this is when things will take a turn for the cooler conditions. Our winds will be the strongest during the afternoon as they pick up and move 20 to 25 miles per hour. The breeze won’t start to slack off until tomorrow afternoon which will lead to even colder highs tomorrow.

All week we have been talking about the chance for snowfall so lets talk about it. First, we will have the strong cold front moving through today which will lead to highs in the mid 40’s. The aggressive northeasterly breeze associated with the front won’t slack off until tomorrow which will lead to an even cooler Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s tomorrow. Because we will be so cold, if any moisture moves across the South Plains we will have the chance for some snow. This is not widespread snowfall based on current models but it will be pretty in the morning with just a few flurries.





Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid to upper 30’s but we will not be warming up too much more through the day. A strong cold front will slide into West Texas through the rest of the day as a northeasterly breeze starts to pick up. This will lead to highs in the mid 40’s and windy conditions through the afternoon. The breeze won’t slack off until tomorrow at lunchtime which means we will be even colder throughout our Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s and we have the small chance for some snow in the morning. If any moisture moves through the South Plains this could lead to some flurries to start of our Thursday, but the models are currently not showing any widespread snow. We will start to warm up as we go into the weekend with more seasonal highs.

