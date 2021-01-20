KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Isolated showers. High of 53°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low of 41°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 67°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Isolated showers will remain possible to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor, bringing up to 0.15″ to portions of the South Plains o our Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Dry air at the surface will likely keep any rain from falling in the Lubbock metro. If we do see any, it will remain below 0.10″. Highs will range from the upper 50s across northern locations, to the upper 40s across southern areas, which is where rainfall is more likely. Tonight, lows will remain above average, ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be unseasonably warm across the area. Highs will range through the 60s into the lower 70s. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with southwesterly winds around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will return during the afternoon and evening hours, with maybe even a rumble of thunder. The best chance for rain will remain to the south and east of Lubbock. Overnight, we’ll keep the clouds around, as lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the middle to lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 10-15 MPH. We will remain dry, with maybe a few more peaks of sunshine. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, lows will remain above average, bottoming out from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.

This weekend will be warm and windy across the KAMC viewing area. Highs will range through the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will gust upwards of 30 MPH both days. We will see more sunshine across the region. However, by Sunday, isolated showers will return to the region. Morning lows will remain above average, with lows in the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Next week, we will remain dry under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be closer to their seasonal averages, ranging through the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows will eventually dip back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!

-Jacob.

