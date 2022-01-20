KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 20th, 2022

Today: Windy conditions will last through our day today with a wind chill making it feel like the single digits. Our snowfall chance is very slim and our highs will be frigid as we near 30°.

Tonight: Clouds will clear out of the South Plains overnight and we will start to see a quick temperatures drop for tomorrow morning. The evening low will be bone-chilling at 15°.

Tomorrow: A warm up comes into the forecast for tomorrow as a southerly breeze starts to bring in mild air. The afternoon high will be almost seasonal as we get close to 47°.

We have been talking about the winds, chance for snowfall, and cold air moving in all week. The day has finally come for us to see the winter weather come to fruition. However, the snow showers are staying very slim and most of the snow on the radar isn’t making it to the surface because we have so much dry air moving in. The most likely places to see any snow are our western and northern counties, but even these places will see less than an inch of accumulation. this is good news for your commute to work!





The northeasterly breeze that started bringing in Arctic air yesterday will continue to move in through the South Plains today. This is one of the reasons we are so cold today along with the drastic wind chill temperatures. We are currently in the mid tees and into the mid twenties across the region but it feels like the single digits. This will stay the case through the mid-morning and the breeze will finally start to move out by dinner time.

As we go into our overnight hours we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures quickly dropping down into the mid teens once more. Our evening low will be close to 15 degrees for the Hub City. However, an easterly breeze will start to shift through our overnight hours and come in from the south. This will lead to much warmer air sliding in for Friday and we will start to warm into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by the afternoon.

Highs today will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s and we have the small chance for some snow through the morning. This chance will stay in our western and northern counties with less than an inch of expected accumulation. The wind chill is the area wide concern because it will feel like the single digits until the mid morning. We will start to warm up as we go into the weekend with more seasonal highs and sunshine.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx