KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Isolated showers. High of 68°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 37°. Winds NW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 54°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Another round of isolated showers will be possible across southern portions of the region, mainly to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Highs will be a good 10-20 degrees above average, ranging through the 60s. Winds will be out of the west around 12-18 MPH. Tonight, we will keep a few clouds around the region, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 40s by Friday morning.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Friday, as highs top out in the middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky in Lubbock. Eastern areas will keep the clouds around a little longer, resulting in high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Areas to the west of Lubbock will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s, with more sunshine. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will once again range from the upper 20s, to the lower 40s.

This weekend will be warm and windy across the South Plains. High temperatures are forecasted to warm into the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will continue top range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. Winds will be quite breezy both days, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH out of the southwest. This could result in some patchy blowing dust. On Sunday, rain chances will increase once again, with the highest likelihood remaining over eastern zones.

Next week, high temperatures will return to more seasonal temperatures, with highs ranging through the 50s. Winds will remain breezy, gusting upwards of 30-40 MPH out of the west. Morning lows are expected to be a bit colder, falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain chances will fade away, with drought conditions worsening across the South Plains.

Have an excellent Thursday!

-Jacob.

